Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,823 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 1.9% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $46,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,321,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $336,022,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $68,079,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at $65,351,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.0% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,211,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,905,000 after acquiring an additional 664,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $85.10 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.77.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

