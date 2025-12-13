Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,785 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide accounts for approximately 8.8% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Hilton Worldwide worth $97,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $676,201,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,612,000 after purchasing an additional 847,353 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 62.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,532,000 after purchasing an additional 729,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,138,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,173,000 after buying an additional 635,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $97,505,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.7%

HLT opened at $280.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.47. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $287.39.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.31.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

