Humankind Investments LLC Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Humankind Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 202.6% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.5% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $325.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $315.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ecolab from $303.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.14.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of ECL stock opened at $263.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.62 and a 1 year high of $286.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 21,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $5,676,256.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,989,868.04. This trade represents a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Boo Alexander A. De sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $381,451.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,999.50. This trade represents a 19.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

