Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $102.56 Million Position in UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,012,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,559,000. UiPath comprises about 0.3% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 1.50% of UiPath as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 320.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 48.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in UiPath by 508.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in UiPath by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 27,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $511,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 635,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,785,909.45. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $837,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 29,063,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,873,316.85. This trade represents a 0.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,391,582 shares of company stock worth $35,767,934. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Stock Performance

PATH stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. UiPath, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. UiPath had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $411.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PATH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research downgraded UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

