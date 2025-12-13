Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Sells 663,709 Shares of KBR, Inc. $KBR

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC lowered its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 663,709 shares during the period. KBR comprises about 1.6% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of KBR worth $18,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in KBR by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,506,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,076 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,465,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,003,000 after buying an additional 539,565 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 8.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,090,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,116,000 after acquiring an additional 308,268 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 17.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,419,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,929,000 after acquiring an additional 517,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KBR by 11.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,891,000 after acquiring an additional 244,094 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR Price Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $60.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.06.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. KBR had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. KBR’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on KBR from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.09.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

