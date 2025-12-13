Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 317,536 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 94.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,536 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 278.7% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA opened at $53.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $59.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

