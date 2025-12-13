Humankind Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,314 shares during the period. Archer Daniels Midland makes up 1.3% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 61.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth $37,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADM opened at $60.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $57.73. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.27%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

