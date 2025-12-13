Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. $ARQT Holdings Boosted by Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,874,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089,227 shares during the period. Arcutis Biotherapeutics accounts for about 5.5% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned approximately 8.24% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $138,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,818,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,635,000 after acquiring an additional 377,363 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 18.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after purchasing an additional 202,286 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $12,759,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $901,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sue-Jean Lin sold 25,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $777,872.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,903.30. This represents a 48.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $302,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,066.24. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,729 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,217. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $31.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 13.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

