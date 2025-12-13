Humankind Investments LLC Purchases 19,789 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.6% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,903,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,644,244,000 after buying an additional 8,513,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,617,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,561,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,563,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,174,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,773 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 80,298,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,798,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $1,579,378,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3,784.78 and a beta of 1.34. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

