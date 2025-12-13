Fund 1 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Tempus AI by 308.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 3,761.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tempus AI by 88.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen cut Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.09.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $12,319,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,008,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,495,245.30. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James William Rogers sold 19,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $1,461,511.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 111,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,143,500. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,097,780 shares of company stock worth $86,054,406 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEM opened at $70.61 on Friday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $104.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 4.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.89 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 73.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

