G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Purchases 271,561 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. $PRCH

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,561 shares during the quarter. Porch Group accounts for 3.2% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 1.01% of Porch Group worth $14,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRCH opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $19.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

PRCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 22,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $211,496.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 153,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,797.60. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

