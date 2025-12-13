Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD Shares Bought by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing comprises 1.9% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Modine Manufacturing worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 522.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $139.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $166.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Neil David Brinker sold 31,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $5,117,207.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 238,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,263,374.72. This represents a 11.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

MOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

