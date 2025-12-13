G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Phibro Animal Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7,671.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 53.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $40.15 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 4.85%.The company had revenue of $363.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.44 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.640-2.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phibro Animal Health

In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 38,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $1,734,742.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,932.33. This represents a 65.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,824 shares of company stock worth $6,385,720. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.