G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Invests $2.25 Million in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRCL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Circle Internet Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.69.

Circle Internet Group Price Performance

NYSE:CRCL opened at $83.40 on Friday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.72.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $739.76 million during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 190,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $15,952,663.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 127,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,304.26. The trade was a 60.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 493,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,049,694.12. The trade was a 16.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 618,847 shares of company stock worth $49,268,665 in the last three months.

Circle Internet Group Profile

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

