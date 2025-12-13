781,484 Shares in Wayfair Inc. $W Bought by Hook Mill Capital Partners LP

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 781,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,965,000. Wayfair accounts for 3.9% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.60% of Wayfair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after buying an additional 276,471 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $1,512,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,708,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 150,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 729,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,223,412.16. The trade was a 17.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 6,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $638,127.38. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 198,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,993,384.40. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 955,959 shares of company stock worth $88,260,274 over the last three months. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Wayfair from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut Wayfair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Wayfair from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE W opened at $97.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.73. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 3.25. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $114.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

