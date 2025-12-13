Hound Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

Hound Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,543 shares during the period. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C comprises about 2.4% of Hound Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hound Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C worth $17,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,395,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the second quarter worth $58,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 118.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,137,000 after acquiring an additional 307,902 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,417,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,036,000 after purchasing an additional 228,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.41. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a 12-month low of $60.55 and a 12-month high of $102.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLYVK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

