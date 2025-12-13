Hound Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 80,000 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,620,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 7.7% of Hound Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Graney & King LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% during the second quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Dbs Bank raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $787.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.5%

GS opened at $887.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $800.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $743.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $919.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

