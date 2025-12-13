TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM Stock Position Reduced by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,121 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.36% of TXNM Energy worth $21,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXNM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TXNM Energy by 41.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,560,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TXNM Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,169,000 after acquiring an additional 63,240 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,354,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in TXNM Energy by 83.1% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,762,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,279,000 after purchasing an additional 800,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.25 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.25 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

TXNM Energy Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE TXNM opened at $58.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.97. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $647.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.65 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXNM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a $0.4225 dividend. This is a boost from TXNM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $103,932.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,781.50. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

TXNM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.