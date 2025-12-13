Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $27.78 Million Investment in Strive, Inc. $ASST

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,407,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,778,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 46.97% of Strive as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Strive during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Strive during the second quarter worth $126,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Strive in the second quarter worth $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Strive by 362.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 117,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strive during the second quarter worth $40,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASST has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group set a $1.50 price target on shares of Strive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Strive in a report on Monday. They set a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Strive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

Strive Trading Down 6.4%

ASST opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $703.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 16.72. Strive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $13.42.

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter.

Strive Profile

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

