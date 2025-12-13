Hound Partners LLC Purchases 24,477 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Hound Partners LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Vail Resorts makes up 1.6% of Hound Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hound Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vail Resorts worth $11,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 815.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Up 4.5%

Vail Resorts stock opened at $161.74 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $194.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.79 and its 200-day moving average is $152.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.35 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 8.94%.The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTN

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 210 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.00 per share, with a total value of $32,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,275. This represents a 4.47% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.