Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Has $62.52 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,223,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,550 shares during the period. Carnival comprises approximately 6.1% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP owned about 0.19% of Carnival worth $62,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival by 870.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Carnival Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of CCL stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Carnival Corporation has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $32.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.53.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%.The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

