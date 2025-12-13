Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $18.98 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $18,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 5,483 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.11, for a total transaction of $1,574,224.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,649.60. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $263,279.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,285.80. This trade represents a 11.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,672 shares of company stock valued at $25,174,655. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $329.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.20.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $298.72 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $309.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.05. The company has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. Marriott International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

