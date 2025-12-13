Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Takes $45 Million Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 393,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,995,000. Dollar General comprises 4.4% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP owned about 0.18% of Dollar General as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,817,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,403,000 after acquiring an additional 384,447 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 155,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 483.1% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 228.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tracey N. Herrmann sold 4,850 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.39, for a total value of $637,241.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,016.22. This trade represents a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $2,530,103.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,059.79. This trade represents a 30.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 36,599 shares of company stock worth $4,741,101 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar General from $112.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.60.

NYSE DG opened at $132.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.37. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $135.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

