First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $965.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,899,000. Rockport Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 14.2% during the first quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 468,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 38,364 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

