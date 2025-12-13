Gate City Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 644,211 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,645,000. Peabody Energy comprises 5.2% of Gate City Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gate City Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Peabody Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 57.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 65.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.34 and a beta of 0.57. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The coal producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.39). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is presently -103.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTU. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

