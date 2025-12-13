Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.75 and last traded at $77.5950, with a volume of 9280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.77.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Down 0.0%

The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 32,338 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

