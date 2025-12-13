Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.5714.
A number of analysts have commented on LMND shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lemonade from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JMP Securities set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $77.89 on Monday. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $84.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 2.13.
Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 26.39%.The firm had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Lemonade’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.
