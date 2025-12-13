Orient Telecoms (LON:ORNT) Releases Earnings Results

Orient Telecoms (LON:ORNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Orient Telecoms had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 4.86%.

Orient Telecoms Stock Performance

LON:ORNT opened at GBX 4 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £400,000.00, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 5.34. Orient Telecoms has a 52-week low of GBX 3.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 9.

About Orient Telecoms

Orient Telecoms Plc provides managed telecommunications services in Malaysia and Southeast Asia. The company provides network connectivity and internet solutions, including Orient iPLUS, a service designed to unite your networks, empower growth, and guarantee performance; Orient PLUS, a flagship connectivity and propriety leased unified solution; ORBIT1000, a business broadband; and metro ethernet leased line, international private leased circuit, IP transit, and private network services.

