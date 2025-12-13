Orient Telecoms (LON:ORNT) Releases Earnings Results

Orient Telecoms (LON:ORNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Orient Telecoms had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 4.86%.
Orient Telecoms Stock Performance
LON:ORNT opened at GBX 4 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £400,000.00, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 5.34. Orient Telecoms has a 52-week low of GBX 3.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 9.
