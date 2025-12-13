Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Sold by GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC

GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,980 shares during the quarter. NU accounts for about 1.5% of GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $10,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NU by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,238,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,037 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NU by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 54,504,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NU by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,435,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NU in the second quarter valued at about $626,569,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NU by 38.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,962,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NU. Itau BBA Securities upgraded NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

NU Price Performance

NU opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $17.84.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.