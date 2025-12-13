Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.030-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.0 million-$82.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.6 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLP. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Simulations Plus Stock Down 1.7%

Simulations Plus stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $386.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.16. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $37.67.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. Simulations Plus had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 81.74%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 32.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth about $167,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Articles

