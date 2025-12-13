Elevatus Welath Management Purchases New Stake in QXO, Inc. $QXO

Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in shares of QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 273,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,000. QXO makes up approximately 2.0% of Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QXO by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,192,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,484,977 shares during the period. Affinity Partners GP LP raised its position in QXO by 99.1% during the second quarter. Affinity Partners GP LP now owns 32,671,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260,163 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP bought a new stake in QXO during the second quarter worth $525,366,000. Blue Investment Opportunities LLC Project Breeze Series 1 acquired a new stake in shares of QXO in the 1st quarter valued at $118,142,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QXO in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,836,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QXO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of QXO in a research report on Monday. Benchmark raised shares of QXO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on QXO from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on QXO in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on QXO in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QXO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

QXO Stock Down 3.5%

QXO stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.06. QXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

QXO (NYSE:QXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. QXO had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20726.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that QXO, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QXO Company Profile

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

