Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Botswana Diamonds had a negative net margin of 2,389.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%.

Botswana Diamonds Stock Performance

LON BOD opened at GBX 0.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.26. Botswana Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 0.08 and a 1 year high of GBX 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

