Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Botswana Diamonds had a negative net margin of 2,389.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%.
Botswana Diamonds Stock Performance
LON BOD opened at GBX 0.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.26. Botswana Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 0.08 and a 1 year high of GBX 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.80.
Botswana Diamonds Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Botswana Diamonds
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/8 – 12/12
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Synopsys Sees Bullish Shift as Ansys Integration Drives Growth
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- The Best Holiday Present You Can Give Yourself? Costco Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.