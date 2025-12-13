Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Trading Down 25% – What’s Next?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) traded down 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 2,652,712 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 708,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Rackla Metals Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.46.
Rackla Metals Company Profile
Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.
