Eschler Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 8,690 Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,002,258,000 after purchasing an additional 713,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 164,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,685,000 after purchasing an additional 70,753 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 552.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Erste Group Bank cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.43.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $92.58 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.98 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the sale, the director owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,095 shares of company stock valued at $14,228,950. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

