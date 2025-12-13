Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Price Down 10.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) were down 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.63. Approximately 244,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 201,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

Separately, Northland Capmk upgraded Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of C$662.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 16.78.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 234.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of C$6.32 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0273858 earnings per share for the current year.

Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration stage mining company. The company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery, and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its projects are Lost Creek, Shirley Basin, and other U.S.

