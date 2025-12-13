Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Trading Up 13.7% – What’s Next?

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.58. 102,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 130,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Triumph Gold Trading Up 12.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31.

Triumph Gold Company Profile

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

