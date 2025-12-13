Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN) & Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) Head to Head Contrast

Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN – Get Free Report) and Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liminatus Pharma and Inhibikase Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liminatus Pharma N/A N/A N/A ($0.12) -7.07 Inhibikase Therapeutics $260,000.00 445.30 -$27.52 million ($0.39) -3.95

Liminatus Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inhibikase Therapeutics. Liminatus Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inhibikase Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Liminatus Pharma and Inhibikase Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liminatus Pharma 1 0 0 0 1.00 Inhibikase Therapeutics 1 1 0 1 2.33

Profitability

This table compares Liminatus Pharma and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liminatus Pharma N/A N/A N/A Inhibikase Therapeutics N/A -57.15% -52.76%

Summary

Inhibikase Therapeutics beats Liminatus Pharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liminatus Pharma

Liminatus Pharma, Inc. is a pre-clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies. The company was founded on November 1, 2020 and is headquartered in La Palma, CA.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company’s product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers. It is also involved in developing various research programs for other neurological diseases. The company has research and development collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, and Michigan State University, as well as Louisiana State University. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

