ai16z (AI16Z) Trading 51.7% Lower This Week

ai16z (AI16Z) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. In the last week, ai16z has traded down 51.7% against the US dollar. ai16z has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $1.07 million worth of ai16z was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ai16z token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90,442.84 or 1.00055735 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,173.55 or 0.99694816 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ai16z’s total supply is 1,099,971,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,989,556 tokens. ai16z’s official website is elizaos.ai. ai16z’s official Twitter account is @ai16zdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “ai16z (AI16Z) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. ai16z has a current supply of 1,099,971,517.7192303 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ai16z is 0.00212322 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 302 active market(s) with $1,102,005.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elizaos.ai/.”

