RyuJin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.31 Thousand (RYU)

RyuJin (RYU) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One RyuJin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. RyuJin has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $7.31 thousand worth of RyuJin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RyuJin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90,442.84 or 1.00055735 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $90,173.55 or 0.99694816 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About RyuJin

RyuJin’s launch date was February 3rd, 2024. RyuJin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. RyuJin’s official Twitter account is @ryujindragoneth. RyuJin’s official website is ryujin.ai. The official message board for RyuJin is medium.com/@ryujincrypto/welcome-to-ryujin-ryu-the-dragon-awakens-f8909621ac91.

RyuJin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RyuJin (RYU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. RyuJin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 963,849,991,678,536 in circulation. The last known price of RyuJin is 0 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $9,859.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ryujin.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RyuJin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RyuJin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RyuJin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

