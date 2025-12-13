Boundless Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.24 Million (ZKC)

Boundless (ZKC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 13th. In the last seven days, Boundless has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Boundless token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boundless has a market capitalization of $27.72 million and $17.24 million worth of Boundless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,442.84 or 1.00055735 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,173.55 or 0.99694816 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Boundless Token Profile

Boundless’ genesis date was September 14th, 2025. Boundless’ total supply is 1,017,247,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,683,457 tokens. Boundless’ official Twitter account is @boundless_xyz. Boundless’ official website is boundless.network. Boundless’ official message board is boundless.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Boundless

