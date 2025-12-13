RaveDAO (RAVE) Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges

RaveDAO (RAVE) traded up 209.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last week, RaveDAO has traded 212.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. RaveDAO has a total market capitalization of $116.31 million and approximately $292.14 million worth of RaveDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RaveDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90,442.84 or 1.00055735 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,173.55 or 0.99694816 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RaveDAO Token Profile

RaveDAO was first traded on November 16th, 2025. RaveDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,300,000 tokens. RaveDAO’s official website is ravedao.com. RaveDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@ravedao.official/what-is-ravedao-and-why-were-building-it-c1e777b351f8. RaveDAO’s official Twitter account is @ravedao.

Buying and Selling RaveDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “RaveDAO (RAVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. RaveDAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 230,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of RaveDAO is 0.63631434 USD and is up 293.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $235,912,657.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ravedao.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RaveDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RaveDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RaveDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

