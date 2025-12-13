Engle Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 28,100 The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,000. Progressive comprises 2.3% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Progressive by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Progressive by 128.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $35,498,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $350.00 to $348.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 223,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,956,523.52. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $536,977.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,532,802.60. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,673 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,005. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $234.61 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $199.90 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.97. The stock has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.19%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

