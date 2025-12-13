GMT Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in Ero Copper Corp. $ERO

GMT Capital Corp increased its position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,467,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536,030 shares during the quarter. Ero Copper comprises approximately 5.3% of GMT Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 7.21% of Ero Copper worth $125,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 124,179 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 748,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 292,896 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $806,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 61.6% during the first quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP now owns 721,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 275,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Ero Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 7th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ero Copper from $18.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Canada cut Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Ero Copper Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE:ERO opened at $25.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $26.77.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

