Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 97,767 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,767 shares during the period. Atlassian comprises approximately 0.7% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $53,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,430,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,539,875,000 after buying an additional 436,541 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 66.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,878,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,546 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 24.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,894,000 after acquiring an additional 523,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,800,000 after acquiring an additional 43,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,972,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,506,000 after purchasing an additional 124,432 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.26, for a total value of $1,266,717.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,435.80. This trade represents a 33.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 9,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.46, for a total value of $1,501,273.62. Following the sale, the president owned 242,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,909,346.32. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 581,181 shares of company stock worth $91,738,233. 36.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $162.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.89. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $326.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.77.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.