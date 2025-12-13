67,400 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Bought by Barrier Capital Management LLC

Barrier Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,649,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 7.3% of Barrier Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $14,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,574,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,720,899.95. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,829,474 shares of company stock worth $512,805,367. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $175.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The company’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. President Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.65.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

