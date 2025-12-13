Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $89.05 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,978 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.55% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $89,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 520.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $416,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,220. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $1,488,529.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,965.60. The trade was a 55.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 22,384 shares of company stock worth $1,999,342 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $124.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $79.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day moving average is $129.32.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 5.93%.Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

