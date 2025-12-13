EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $25.39 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,048 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $25,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Strive Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,234,551 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $457,279,000 after buying an additional 163,718 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 87.2% in the second quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4,524.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,944 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $112,131,000 after purchasing an additional 536,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. HSBC cut Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,119,152.78. This trade represents a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $26,321,485.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 356,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,675,777.46. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,228,330 shares of company stock worth $251,702,305. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $191.69 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $223.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.44. The company has a market cap of $133.61 billion, a PE ratio of 121.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

