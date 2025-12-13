EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3,324.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337,546 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $23,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 202.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of XEL stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $83.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.46%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “moderate buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XEL

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.