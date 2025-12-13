Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $227.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 83,838.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,093,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090,274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $227,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,870,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,835,000 after acquiring an additional 22,636,769 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 122,402,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,369 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,896,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,194,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,910,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,389,000 after purchasing an additional 659,542 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.80. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.15.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

