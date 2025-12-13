Hyperion Capital Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the quarter. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C makes up about 1.0% of Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,588,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,656,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,653,000 after purchasing an additional 402,705 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 2,625.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 220,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 212,633 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 51.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 504,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,701,000 after purchasing an additional 170,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 15.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,348,000 after purchasing an additional 150,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C news, Director Chase Carey sold 81,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $8,334,707.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,264.78. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total transaction of $1,029,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,089.93. This trade represents a 34.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,327 shares of company stock worth $20,553,143. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FWONK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Price Performance

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $93.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.22 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.99. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $75.26 and a 12-month high of $109.36.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

